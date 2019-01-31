Buy CUBOT Power Phablet And CUBOT Magic Smartphone At Lowered Prices On GearBest [Coupons]

Deemed as one of China’s most popular brands of Android smartphones, CUBOT has teamed up with GearBest to offer a couple of its well-received smartphone at lowered prices.



While we’ll shed light on the aforesaid discounts, we’ll even show how you can get an additional discount on the handsets at the time of checking out.

CUBOT Power 4G Phablet

Staying true to its reputation for offering top-end mobile devices, the Shenzhen based handset manufacturer launched a new phablet dubbed the CUBOT Power in May last year.

As expected, the 4G phablet became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite series or playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device.

CUBOT is now giving cost-conscious buyers a chance to buy to get their hands on the well-received Power phablet through its collaboration with GearBest.

While it normally sells for $288.33, you can now buy the CUBOT Power for a dropped price of just $199.99 on the Chinese online store.

You can extend this noteworthy 31 percent drop in the device’s original price simply by applying coupon code GB$MPPOW before checking out.

The aforesaid coupon will help you bring the already reduced selling price of the device further down to only $189.99.

Note that the coupon will be valid from 21:30:00 on February 2nd and it will expire at 21:30:00 on February 9th.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the earth blue and black color version of the phablet. With only 182 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in four days.

CUBOT Magic 4G Smartphone

Even nearly two years after hitting the store shelves, the CUBOT Magic continues to garner popularity among smartphone lovers.

While this skyrocketing success can be attributed to the phone’s awe-inspiring features, the CUBOT Magic is surprisingly easy on the pocketbook as well.

If you are waiting with bated breath to get your hands on the CUBOT Magic for a lowered price, now’s the time.

CUBOT is now offering an unmissable opportunity to buy the Magic 4G smartphone at an even lowered price on GearBest.

While the CUBOT Magic normally retails for $110.17, you can now buy it for only $89.99, thanks to an 18 percent discount currently available on the phone’s original asking price.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code GB$MPMAG and get an extra $10 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can reduce the phone’s retail price to just $79.99 by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

This coupon will be activated at 21:30:00 on February 2nd and it will lapse at 21:30:00 on February 9th.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM variant of the CUBOT Magic smartphone that comes in gray as well as rose gold color versions.