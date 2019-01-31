Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets Titanium Edition in India, price starts at Rs. 12,999 ($183)

Last month, Asus launched its latest mid-range smartphone — Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India, which is the successor of the company’s popular and successful Zenfone Max Pro M1. When launched in India last month, the device was made available in Blue color.

Now, the company has launched the ‘Titanium Edition’ of Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India which will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart, just like the other models. It will be available in three configurations — 3GG RAM, 4GB RAM, and 6GB RAM.

As for the pricing, the base model with 3GB RAM of Titanium Edition is priced at Rs. 12,999 (approximately $183) while the 4GB RAM model costs Rs. 14,999 (~$211) and both of these are now available for purchase. The top-end variant, which comes with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 16,999 (~$239) and will soon go on sale.

To remind you of the specifications, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a curved 3D glass rear and a metallic frame, measuring 157.8 x 75.5 x 8.5mm. It features a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset. It comes in three variants — 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage along with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. There’s also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor for added protection.

As for the camera, the device comes with a vertically-stacked dual camera setup, featuring a primary sensor of 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an LED flash that supports Face Unlock.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro-USB 2.0, and 3.5mm audio jack. It runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which unfortunately lacks support for fast charging.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 recently received a firmware update that comes with better camera effect optimization along with updated audio performance, and an upgraded fingerprint sensor performance that makes it more accurate and fast. A recent update brings the January security patch and an advanced AI scene detection feature, among others.