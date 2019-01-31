ZTE Blade V10 full specifications, images leaked through TENAA listing

Last year, ZTE had announced the Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Hence, there is a possibility that the Blade V10 will go official at MWC 2019 in the coming month. A new smartphone with model number ZTE V1000 that is believed to be the Blade V10 smartphone has appeared with entire specifications and images on TENAA.

ZTE Blade V10 Images

The ZTE V1000 smartphone images that have appeared on TENAA suggests it is equipped with a glass rear. The frontside of the phone seems to feature a waterdrop-style notched screen. Its rear side is fitted with a vertical dual camera setup at the top-left corner. A fingerprint scanner and ZTE logo are placed on the top-half of the rear shell of the device.

ZTE Blade V10 Specifications

The Blade V10 measures 158 x 75.8 x 7.5mm and weighs 154 grams. It is fitted with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that produces full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The handset draws power from a 3,100mAh battery.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor which includes fours cores that work at 2.1 GHz and another for cores that clock at 2.0 GHz. Probably, it could be fueled by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset that includes four cores of 2.1 GHz Cortex A73 and four cores of 2.0 GHz Cortex A53.

The 64 GB variant of the Blade V10 will include 4 GB of RAM whereas its 128 GB edition will come with 6 GB of RAM. It will feature a microSD card slot for additional storage. The Android 9 Pie comes preinstalled on the device. There is a microSD card slot on the device for more storage. The rear side of the ZTE Blade V10 features an LED enabled 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. The front notch of the phone is the home for 8-megapixel selfie camera.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the price tag of Blade V10. Last year, the Blade V9 Vita was launched with weaker specs alongside the Blade V9 phone. Hence, there is a possibility that the Blade V10 Vita smartphone will also go official along with the Blade V10 handset in the coming month.

(source)