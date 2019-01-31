GeekBuying is touted as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items including Android phones, tablets, TV boxes, RC quadcopters, and VR headsets just to name a few.

Staying true to its notoriety, the Chinese online store is now offering the Dophigo DPH-DI-200 Smart Wifi Video Doorbell and Xiaomi Dafang Smart 1080P WiFi IP Camera at lowered prices.

Aside from carrying heavily discounted price tags, the aforesaid products have been assigned specific coupons that you can use at checkout and save a considerable amount of extra money.

Dophigo DPH-DI-200 Smart Wifi Video Doorbell

While the market is brimming with all highly useful security gadgets like smart doorbells and IP cameras, these items aren’t necessarily easy on the pocketbook.

Thankfully, Dophigo’s DPH-DI-200 wireless smart video doorbell has now gone up for sale carrying a reduced price tag of just $59.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a significant 20 percent drop in the device’s original selling price of $74.99.

Moreover, you can use coupon code GIZ_EYULHUIL to get an extra $9 off before placing your order.

In other words, you bring the already lowered retail price of the Dophigo DPH-DI-200 further down to just $54.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon.

The Dophigo DPH-DI-200 is backed by a 18650 lithium battery that delivers standby time of 120 days.

Aside from that, it boasts an impressive array of other features that make it an irresistible wireless smart video doorbell at this price.

You can follow this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

Xiaomi Dafang Smart 1080P WiFi IP Camera

Looking for a cost-effective camera that supports 1080P resolution? The Dafang IP camera might just fill the bill.

Equipped with an F2.3 aperture lens, Dafang’s IP camera comes with a rotatable gimbal that offers a 120-degree view.

Capable of checking all state of your home in just three seconds, the device can take photos by 360 degrees or 93 degrees.

While you’d expect a top-branded IP camera offering comparable features to cost a bomb, the Xiaomi Dafang IP camera will set you back just $43.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a 42 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $75.88.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_YAKIOUEU in order to save $6 more before you click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button.



The original selling price of the device drops down to just $39.99 once the coupon is applied.

You can follow this link to avail this discount without wasting time since the promo is slated to end shortly.