“ZTE A2020 Pro” believed to be Axon 10 Pro appears on Geekbench

The Axon 9 Pro was launched back in August but didn’t go on sale until October but it was quickly forgotten with the launch of the new iPhones, the third-gen Pixels, and the OnePlus 6T. This year, its successor which is expected to be called the Axon 10 Pro may arrive earlier.

A ZTE phone has appeared on Geekbench and it is believed to be the Axon 10 Pro. It was benchmarked earlier today as the “ZTE ZTE A2020 Pro”.

The device runs Android 9 Pie and has 6GB of RAM. The benchmark scores – 3824 points for the single-core test and 10762 for the multi-core test – confirm it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 as they are similar to that of other Snapdragon 855 phones that have been benchmarked.

The Axon 9 Pro launched with a notched AMOLED display, support for wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+, and the series’ signature stereo Dolby Atmos speakers. We expect its successor to come with a redesigned display and the rest of the aforementioned specs. However, it will be nice to see it get a design overhaul that stands out from the competition. It will also be nice to get a non-pro variant.

