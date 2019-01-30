Is Xiaomi working on a Penta Camera Smartphone? Photo watermark suggests it is

In recent times, we have seen the development of smartphone camera evolve from a single sensor to dual, triple and quad sensors. Nokia has been at the forefront of moves to incorporate penta-cameras on smartphones with the upcoming Nokia 9 tipped to feature such setup. Seems Xiaomi is also following suit with a Penta-camera phone in the works. This much was revealed by the company’s product director Wang Teng Thomas who shared a post on Weibo containing a photo with watermarks that indicate that it was “Shot on Mi AI Penta cam”. Apart from the watermarks, there is no other clue as to how the device will look like. The picture contains different Xiomi branded phones showing the different designs Xiaomi has utilised so far, ranging from waterdrop, notch to the full-screen of the Mi Mix 3. The photo itself, though, looks very sharp suggesting the five cameras will work to deliver stunning captures.

Read Also: Xiaomi’s flagship-killer Pocophone F1 hits DXOMark with performance on par with iPhone 8

The increase in the number of sensors in smartphones is aimed at improving the quality of photographs and videos shot on the camera. More cameras also mean a wider range of focal length coverage to meet the needs of people in everyday use. The Xaomi exec deleted the post soon after it was posted, suggesting it was posted in error or was meant to be just a teaser. However, the design may likely feature on the Mi 9 as the watermark shows the device having the design is a Mi series model.

(source)