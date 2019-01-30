Samsung Galaxy A10 with Exynos 7885 (or Exynos 7904) and 2GB RAM seen on Geekbench

Samsung recently announced two mid-range phones in India. One is the Exynos 7904-powered Galaxy M20 and the other is the Exynos 7870-powered Galaxy M10. Now, another mid-range phone seems to be on the way, this time the Galaxy A10 and it has been spotted on Geekbench.

Geekbench says the Galaxy A10 is powered by the Exynos 7885 which is technically a higher-clocked version of the Exynos 7904. Yeah, blame Samsung’s insane naming scheme. Also, do read our opinion of the Exynos 7904 here. However, there is a possibility it is actually the Exynos 7904 as benchmark apps are said to incorrectly identify the 7904 as the 7885 due to the similarities between them.

Even if the Galaxy A10 does come with the slightly more powerful Exynos 7885 processor, it might sell for less than the Galaxy M20 (at least this particular variant) as it has just 2GB of RAM compared to the M20 which has a base model with3GB RAM. There should be other RAM + storage configurations when it launches.

The Geekbench result also revealed the phone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box unlike the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 which both run Android 8.1 Oreo with Experience 9.5 on top.

