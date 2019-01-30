Meizu Zero crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes live today at 22:00 UTC+8

Today makes it one week since Chinese phone maker Meizu unveiled the Meizu Zero flagship concept phone. The device comes as the world’s first smartphone without any physical buttons or ports. It is also the first ever phone to carry support for 18W wireless charging. The Meizu Zero will be available on crowdfunding on Indiegogo later today as scheduled. The crowdfunding will officially open at 22.00 UTC+8.

The pricing and availability will be made bare but don’t get your hopes too high. The Meizu Zero’s design requires that certain features you’ll find on a regular flagship are lacking like a SIM slot, 3.5mm audo jack, and even a charging port. Specs wise, the Meizu Zero is a stunner as it features a 5.99-inch curved OLED panel with full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The mSound 2.0 technology makes it possible for the smartphone to emit sound from the screen which eliminates the need for earpiece and external speaker. The screen of the smartphone is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The Meizu Zero also comes with an IP68 certified dustproof and waterproof device and to keep it completely sealed, there is no opening on the device. Thus, it is equipped with linear motor-powered pressure-sensitive virtual buttons for power and volume. The rear panel of the smartphone is made up of ceramic. There is also no SIM card slot on the device but it carries support for eSIM.

On the camera end, it packs a 20MP selfie camera and 12MP + 20MP dual camera module at the rear which is exactly the same one available on the Meizu 16th smartphone. It runs on Flyme 7 UI based on Android 9 Pie OS. Meizu says the Meizu Zero phone would be available in Black and White color options. We’ll keep you updated as soon as the Indiegogo page goes live.