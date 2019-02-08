OPPO F11 Pro renders leaked; With 32MP pop-up selfie camera launching in early March

In the previous month, the OPPO F11 Pro had cleared certifications in multiple countries like Thailand and Indonesia. It has been revealed that the OPPO F11 Pro has a model number of CPH1969. Also, leaked photos that had surfaced earlier this month had revealed that the OPPO F11 Pro may sport a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera module. Today, an Indian publication has shared leaked renders of the OPPO F11 Pro along with some of its key specs. The handset is speculated to debut early in the first week of the coming month in India.

The OPPO F11 Pro render reveals that it features a notch-less display with super-slim bezels. At the top-center of the rear panel is an LED enabled dual camera system. The vertical dual camera strip connects to top-edge of the rear shell. There is a fingerprint scanner below the camera module. The handset can be seen sporting a gradient color. It is expected to be available in multiple gradient color choices.

The OPPO F11 Pro will be fitted with a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its dual camera system. Probably, it will include the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor which is also available on the Redmi Note 7. The same sensor is also expected to be available on the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro that is scheduled to go official on Feb. 20. Like the V15 Pro, the OPPO F11 Pro will be also featuring a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. As the above renders show, the smartphone will be able to capture brilliant portrait shots in low-light conditions.

An unknown MediaTek chipset is rumored to power the OPPO F11 Pro. It will be assisted by 6 GB of RAM. For storage, it will be equipped with an internal space of 128 GB. The publication has claimed that the Chinese manufacturer is aiming to launch the F11 Pro in the first week of the March. There is a possibility that the phone could be priced under Rs. 25,000 (~$350) in India.

