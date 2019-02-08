Moto G7 Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Specs Comparison

Smartphones with big batteries are becoming a very popular reality in the affordable devices niche. Most of the important manufacturers released at least one handset with a big battery in the last year and the latest one is the Moto G7 Power by Motorola. It has not only a huge battery but also very efficient components that will help to maximize the battery life of the phone. Here, you can find a comparison with other recent big battery phones that also offer a high value for money: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Samsung Galaxy M20.

Motorola Moto G7 Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Samsung Galaxy M20

Motorola Moto G7 Power Asus Zenfone Max M2 Samsung Galaxy M20 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.4 x 76 x 9.3 mm, 193 grams 157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm, 175 grams 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm, 186 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 720 x 1570p (HD+), 279 ppi, LTPS IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, PLS TFT PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Samsung Exynos 7904, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo, Samsung Experience CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP, f/2.0

8 MP f/2.2 front camera Dual 12 +5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 13 +5 MP, f/1.9 and f/2.2

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 15W 5000 mAh 5000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

When it comes to affordable phones, for me the look is not everything. I also care about the build quality and if you want your device to last several years you should too. If we only consider the look, Samsung Galaxy M20 is the most attractive handset due to its thinner bezels and its small Infinity-V notch (even though some may prefer the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 due to its reflective plastic back), but if we also consider the build quality, then Moto G7 Power wins. It comes with a sturdier aluminum frame and it is also splashproof, so it can be used under the rain. But note that this protection will be available only in selected markets, as well as the Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. Further, note that Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with the Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Display

Despite coming with the advanced LTPS IPS technology, Moto G7 Power is excluded from the display comparison because of the low resolution of its display: it is just an HD+ panel, while Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Samsung Galaxy M20 are Full HD+. Judging from the specs on the paper, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 should offer a slightly better display quality due to the better technology. It is also protected by Gorilla Glass 6 that is the strongest protection even seen on a mobile device for a display, while Samsung Galaxy M20 does not offer so advanced protections for the glass.

Specs & Software

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a superior hardware side to both Moto G7 Power and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. Actually, there is not any device from the Moto G7 series, neither from the M series, to have a more advanced hardware department than Zenfone Max Pro M2. The component making it superior is the Snapdragon 660 chipset that delivers better performances with advanced usage patterns and gaming. Further, it has more RAM in its most expensive variant: up to 6 GB. Note that Moto G7 Power is the only to come with Android Pie out of the box.

Camera

Unfortunately, we still had no chance to test the cameras of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Moto G7 Power because no much time has passed from their official announcement. But we know their specs, and on the paper, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is better. It has a rear dual camera with a brighter aperture and a bigger pixel size, as well as a higher resolution for the front camera equipped with a front-facing LED flash. While these things do not necessarily mean that Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will click better photos, they raise the chance that it will be a much better camera phone.

Battery

All of these devices offer the same battery capacity: 5000 mAh. But there is one of them that should last definitely more than its opponents: the Moto G7 Power. We believe that it will offer a longer battery life due to the low resolution of its display, its efficient and less powerful Snapdragon 632 chipset, and its stock Android version. But only testing it thoroughly will confirm these thoughts.

Price

Moto G7 Power will cost about €210/$240, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a €270/$305 price tag and Samsung Galaxy M20 costs just €150/$170. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the best device overall, while Samsung Galaxy M20 has a higher value for money.

Motorola Moto G7 Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Samsung Galaxy M20: PROs and CONS

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

PROs

Great battery life

Good cameras

Front-facing LED flash

Better performance

CONS

Price

Samsung Galaxy M20

PROs

Great battery life

Higher screen-to-body ratio

Good price

Nice cameras

CONS

Anonymous design

Motorola Moto G7 Power

PROs

Great build quality

Android Pie

Longer battery life

Fast charging

CONS