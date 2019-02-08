Xiaomi patents smartphone design with four-sided curved edge display

Xiaomi is an innovative company, no doubt about that. The company continues to output innovative products and designs on all fronts. The latest is a design patent that was published on the database of the Global Design Database of the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) as first reported by LetsGoDigital.

The patent is that of a full-screen smartphone that packs a dual camera setup on the back just like every other full-screen phone. However, one spectacular thing about the supposed Xiaomi phone is that the edges are well-rounded. Usually, what is common is the dual edge curved screen found on Samsung Galaxy models. Xiaomi even used the double curved edge design on the Mi Note 2 released in 2016. But this design is different as can be seen on the sketch. All four edges are curved both on the display end and the rear aspect. This design will enable the device to utilise a bezel-less design while eliminating the need for a slider.

Read Also: Xiaomi launches the affordable Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India for $42

The device also doesn’t have any buttons on the sides and this brings to mind the Meizu Zero concept smartphone is currently on crowdfunding. Further, the device has a USB Type-C port. The rear aspect houses dual cameras but there is no sign of a selfie shooter onboard. Perhaps, it will not have one. We can’t be so sure about that. It is unclear if the design will feature on a Xiaomi-branded phone releasing anytime soon.

(via)