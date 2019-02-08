OnePlus, Xiaomi phones emit highest radiation and Samsung’s least as per a report

Smartphones are the most used personal gadgets which we all use and own. Even we reasearch a lot about their specifications, pricing, and features while buying it, but we always don’t count the radiation level in our decision. The German Federal Office has conducted reasearch to find devices emitting maximum and least radiation. As per data compiled by Statista, online statistics and marketing firm has published radiation data emitted by every popular device. Surprisingly, Xiaomi and OnePlus devices have topped the list as the highest radiation emitting devices.

Maximum radiation emitting smartphones

The most used and preferred devices in the mid-range from OnePlus and Xiaomi are emitting the most radiation. As per the report, Xiaomi Mi A1 emits maximum radiation while OnePlus 5T joined the list at second place. On the third and fourth position stands Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and OnePlus 6T. In the list of 16 handsets, both these companies have their eight devices listed as phones emitting the most radiation.

The list also compiles smartphones from HTC, Google, Apple, Sony, and ZTE. Significantly, Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are the devices with the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) of 1.38 Wk and 1.32 Wk respectively. Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has also made it to the list with the SAR values of 1.33 Wk and 1.39 Wk respectively.

Martin Armstrong, Data Journalist writes, “In fact, the two companies are represented heavily in this list, with eight of the top 16 handsets being made by one of them. Premium Apple phones such as the iPhone 7 and the recently released iPhone 8 are also here to be seen, though, as are the latest Pixel handsets from Google.”

The tests are done on the basis of criteria set by the German Federal Office for Radiation and Protection. The device is termed in ‘safe’ level when the absorption rate is below 0.60 in watts per kilogram. All the devices listed above emit double the radiation than the benchmark level.

Least radiation emitting phones

Surprisingly, most of the Samsung and Motorola devices fall in the least radiation emitting category. The Korean giant’s Galaxy Note 8 carries the least absorption rate of 0.17 watt per kilogram. While, the list carries many Samsung devices such as Galaxy A8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S9+, galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy S8.

“In fact, Samsung handsets feature prominently, with half of the top ten coming from the South Korean company. This contrasts starkly with their major rival Apple. Two iPhones occupy a place in the list of phones which emit the most radiation, compared to none from Samsung,” Armstrong said.

Motorola devices such as Moto Z, Moto G5 Plus are also in the list of devices emitting least radiation.

(Source)