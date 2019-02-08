Redmi 7 launch nears as it receives IMDA certification in Singapore

Singapore’s IMDA authority has recently certified the M1902F1/T smartphone. The same body has also approved the M180F6LG model number with Redmi 7 moniker in Singapore. The listing lacks any information on the specifications of the Redmi 7, but it reveals that it will be released not only in China but also in international markets.

Last month, Xiaomi CEO Jun had confirmed that the Redmi 7 series will be priced between 700 Yuan (~$103) and 800 Yuan (~$119). It will be a lower-end phone compared to the Redmi Note 7 that was introduced in China with a starting a price of 999 Yuan in the previous month. Probably, the Redmi 7 series will include Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro as the successors for the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro phones from last year.

The Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 had featured 18:9 aspect ratio displays, and the Redmi 6 Pro was introduced with a notched display. In December 2018, a Russian tech blog had released a YouTube video to reveal the front design of the Redmi 7 Pro along with its box package. A screengrab shown below that was taken from the same video shows that the Redmi 7 Pro features a waterdrop-style notch screen with a thick chin. Since it is a Pro model, it may feature a dual camera setup as the predecessor model.

There is no information on the launch date of the Redmi 7. Last year, the Redmi 6 series were unveiled in Q2. Now that the Redmi brand has been recently established as a separate entity, there is a possibility that the Redmi 7 series may launch early this year. Later in this month, Redmi will be launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro that will be arriving as an advanced version of the Snapdragon 660 powered Redmi Note 7.

The Pro model is expected to arrive with Snapdragon 675 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. The rest of its specs could be same as the non-Pro model. Earlier this week, the Redmi President Lu Weibinng confirmed that the company is also working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship phone. It is speculated that it may debut as China’s cheapest Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone. The handset could be priced around 2,500 Yuan (~$370).

