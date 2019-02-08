Xiaomi Mi 9 certified in Singapore; Launch could be near

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with model number M1902F1A / M1902F1T was approved by China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) body at the end of the previous month. Since the charger that will accompany the M1902F1A / M1902F1T phone carries support for up to 27W fast charging, it was speculated that the mysterious handset could be the Xiaomi Mi 9. The reason behind it was that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had claimed recently that the Mi 9 would be equipped with support for faster charging technology. A smartphone with model number M1902F1G has been approved by Singapore’s IMDA authority. The IMDA certification has confirmed that it is the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship phone which suggests confirms that the M1902F1A / M1902F1T are the variants the of the same phone heading to China.

The IMDA certification of the Xiaomi Mi 9 has not revealed any information on its specifications but has only confirmed the moniker. The certification of the phone suggests that its arrival is not far away. The IMDA certification is a good evidence that hints that the Mi 9 would be made available outside of China.

Xiaomi’s Product Director Tang Weng Thomas has claimed that the designer who built the Xiaomi Mi 6 is creating the Mi 9 smartphone. The Mi 6 handset was praised for its design which indicates that the Mi 9 will have an impressive build. Rumors have revealed that the Mi 9 will be arriving with a waterdrop notch screen to deliver a high screen-to-body ratio. An alleged image of the Mi 9 that was reportedly shared and deleted on Weibo by Thomas had suggested that its glass chassis could be equipped with a triple camera setup. The rear side of the phone lacked a fingerprint which indicates that it could be featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Rumors have it that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be featuring a 6.4-inch display. The Snapdragon 855 is expected to power it along with up to 6 GB of RAM. It may include 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 + 12-megapixel + 3D ToF triple camera. For selfies, it may come with 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor. It may receive power from a 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE smartphone alongside the Mi 8 last year. Hence, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE may also get announced alongside the Mi 9 phone.

