Xiaomi Mi 9 to be designed by same executive who made Xiaomi Mi 6

Rumors have it that Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship. Recent reports have revealed that it could be the first phone from the company to arrive with triple rear cameras. According to a Chinese publication, Xiaomi’s Product Director Tang Weng Thomas has revealed on Weibo that the company is working the same designer for the Mi 9 who had created the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 that was announced in 2017 had arrived at such a time when high-end smartphones were spotting 16:9 aspect ratio displays. The glass-bodied designed was welcomed by Xiaomi fans and critics. The Chinese manufacturer did not launch the Xiaomi Mi 7 smartphone in 2018. Instead, it had launched the Xiaomi Mi 8 as the successor of Mi 6. The design of the Mi 8 was not received well by the audience since it came with a notched display. Hence, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be a good-looking smartphone since it will be made by Mi 6’s designer.

In the previous week, Thomas had reportedly shared an image of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 9 on Weibo. The image was deleted few minutes after it was shared on the microblogging site. The smartphone that featured a glass back did not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It even appeared to feature a vertically arranged triple camera module.

Even though some rumors have claimed that the Mi 9 may go official this month, there is no concrete evidence on the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 9. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had claimed in the previous month that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be equipped with better rapid charging technology. A mysterious Xiaomi phone with support for 27W fast charging was recently approved by 3C authority in China. It is speculated that it could be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone.

Rumors surrounding the Mi 9 claim that it will be equipped with waterdrop-style notched display of 6.4 inches. The Snapdragon 855 may power the phone with up to 6 GB of RAM. It may draw power from a 3,500mAh battery. For photography, it may feature Sony IMX586 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 3D ToF triple camera module and a 24-meagpixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera.

