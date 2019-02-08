If you are in the market for a top-branded TV box you are highly likely to end up spending a lot of money. But it looks like GeeKBuying is bent on changing that.

In a bid to bid to make feature-laden TV boxes available to cost-conscious buyers at lowered prices, the Chinese online store has launched the ‘Top 10 TV Boxes’ promotion.

The recently kicked-off promo features a wide selection of TV boxes that have been added to categories like Top 10, More Savings, New Arrivals, Mini PCs etc.

Not only can GeekBuying users avail big discounts on the TV boxes from the promotion page, but they can also use promo code TOP10TV to save a significant amount of money during the checkout process.

Along with a slew of other well-received devices that transform a regular television into a smart TV, the VORKE Z6 Plus and the ZIDOO X9S TV boxes have also gone up for sale bearing reduced prices on GeekBuying.

We’ll divulge more details about the discount in just a bit and show you how to get extra discounts on the two TV boxes without breaking a sweat.

VORKE Z6 Plus TV Box

Under the hood, this coveted TV box packs a powerful Amlogic S912 CPU, which is touted as a high-performance octa-core 64bit chipset as it delivers a maximum clock speed of up to 1.5GHz.

On top of that, the device ships with 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage capacity. The VORKE Z6 Plus runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat and supports 4K H.265 VP9 decoding for high definition pictures and videos.

While a top-branded TV box offering comparable features would normally set you back a pretty penny, the VORKE Z6 Plus is now available for an unbelievably reduced price of just $63.99 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can use coupon code GIZ_TOP10TV to extend this 38 percent discount, which is applied to the device’s original asking price of $102.85.

The aforesaid coupon helps you save $5 more by reducing the TV box’s retail price to just $58.99. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo ends.

ZIDOO X9S TV Box

The ZIDOO X9S is powered by an RTD1295 processor and it fully supports 4K UHD contents. The powerful 64bit CPU teams up with the Mali-T820 GPU to deliver unmatched 4K graphics and true-to-life images.

Unlike earlier TV boxes that adopted 8-bit color technologies to deliver 16 million colors, the ZIDOO X9S supports a wider color spectrum (BT.2020) along with 10-bit color, resulting in a whopping 1.06 billion colors.

While the aforesaid features completely justify the $199.00 price tag the ZIDOO X9S usually carries, GeekBuying is giving its users a chance to buy it for a lowered price of just $123.99.

This is a noteworthy 38 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

In addition to taking full advantage of the discount, GeekBuying users can apply coupon code GIZ_TOP10TV to get an extra $5 off during the checkout process.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced asking price of the ZIDOO X9S TV box further down to only $118.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

You can visit this link to grab the discount, which is valid for the 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM variant of the TV box. It is also worth noting that the promotion will end in just one day.