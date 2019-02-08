Buy OnePlus 5 Smartphone For Just $301.25 On AliExpress

OnePlus made the long-awaited OnePlus 5 smartphone available to its huge fanbase in June 2017.

While you’d expect the phone’s popularity to dwindle nearly a couple of years after hitting the store shelves, the OnePlus is still one of the Chinese mobile phone maker’s most sought-after handsets.

Taking its undying demand into consideration, OnePlus is now offering the OnePlus 5 smartphone for a considerably lowered price on AliExpress. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone isn’t easy on the pocketbook. In fact, the 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM phone will set you back $438.74 on both online as well as offline stores.

Even if you go for the slightly smaller variant of the OnePlus 5 that ships with 6GB of RAM and offers 64GB of onboard storage capacity, you’d end up spending $391.24. But that’s about to change.

Much to the delight of those living on a tight budget, OnePlus is offering a noteworthy 23 percent discount on the aforesaid variants.

As a result, the black color version of the 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM model can now be yours for a lowered price of just $301.25.

The larger variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM can now be yours for a reduced price of just $337.83. This discount is valid specifically for the black color version of the phone.

Moreover, those spending $199 will qualify to use a $6 off coupon, while new users will be eligible to apply a $3 off coupon at the time of checking out.

An absolute bargain at this price, the OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The phone features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 5 packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core processor along with a highly competent Adreno 540 GPU.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 5 houses a 16.0MP+20.0MP dual-camera setup and a 16.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face chatting.

It runs H2OS 3.5 based on Android Nougat OS and draws its juices from a robust 3300mAh battery.

Aside from a rear-mounted fingerprinted sensor, the phone features several sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

You can head straight to this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.