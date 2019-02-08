Buy ProTruly D7 Smartphone At A Lowered Price Of Just $103.99 On Banggood

In addition to helping you stay in touch with your family and friends, newfangled smartphones provide a range of awe-inspiring capabilities come in handy in day to day life.



While most handset makers usually assign steep price tags to their feature-laden mobile devices, ProTruly has broken the tradition with its new smartphone dubbed the D7, despite being one of the lesser-known Chinese brands.

The ProTruly D7 is quite an irresistible smartphone that sports a 5.5 Inch FHD display with a high screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Moreover, the phone packs an MTK6797 Helio X20 Deca Core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM, under the hood. It offers 32GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The USP of ProTruly D7 smartphone is its 26.0MP VR camera. There’s a 13.0MP camera with flashlight placed on the back, and an 8.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and draws its juices from a non-removable 3560mAh battery.

On top of that, the ProTruly D7 supports a wide selection of useful sensors including the gravity sensor, light sensor, gyro sensor, Hall sensor, e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor.

Much to the relief of cost-conscious buyers, the ProTruly D7 smartphone will set you back just $148.70 on both online as well as offline stores.

If you are living on a tight budget and aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a smartphone, Banggood’s got your back.

As part of its latest Flash Sale, the Chinese online store is currently doling out a noteworthy 30 percent discount on the ProTruly D7 smartphone’s original asking price. As a result, you can now buy it for a dropped price of just $103.99.

You can head straight to this link in order to avail the discount, which will be valid for the gold color version of the ProTruly D7 smartphone. Note that the Flash Sale is slated to end in three days.