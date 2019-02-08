Live photos of ASUS ZenFone 6 show triple rear cameras, no notch or hole punch display

Last year there were a couple of ASUS ZenFone 6 prototype leaks that revealed what the device could look like. One recurring team in all the leaks is the punch hole display but it appears the final device has taken a different direction.

New live photos of the ZenFone 6 have surfaced online and these show what we believe is the final product as there is a retail box in the images too.

The Zenfone 6 will come with three cameras on its rear. The cameras are arranged vertically with two sharing a single housing while a third and the LED flash are separated. There are two color variants in the images. One has a red-blue gradient finish while the other is black but both are covered in glass.

There is no shot of the front of the phone but the retail box appears in the photos and they do reveal some key details. As you can see, the phone doesn’t have its fingerprint scanner on the back. That is because it is in front – on the chin. Yes, ASUS is going for a front-mounted fingerprint scanner this time around.

The new position of the fingerprint scanner means the bezel gets thicker though not as thick as before the 18:9 era. The forehead is not very visible but we can’t make out a notch or a punch hole display and the bezel doesn’t appear thin too.

READ MORE: ASUS Beta Power User Program brings Android Pie beta to the ZenFone Max Pro M2

Want an ASUS phone with a waterdrop notch or punch hole? That may still happen as the ZenFone 6 is likely to have multiple variants including a flagship model with a Snapdragon 855 processor. These models may come with thinner bezels and the aforementioned displays.

(Via)