Huawei says it is open to supervision by European governments regarding security issue

Huawei has been having it tough in the last few weeks. The Chinese company has been under scrutiny regarding security concerns ever since the US encouraged its allies to bar the company from supplying 5G equipment to them.

There were reports Germany would bar them from supplying equipment for its 5G network but recent reports have revealed that isn’t legally viable.

Huawei is expected to deliver a speech at its Chinese New Year reception in Brussels and Reuters was able to get a copy of the speech which will be delivered by Abraham Liu, its chief representative to European Institutions and the president of its European Public Affairs and Communication Office.

In the speech, Huawei says it takes cybersecurity very seriously and believes it “should remain as a technical issue instead of an ideological issue. Because technical issues can always be resolved through the right solutions while ideological issues cannot.”

The tech giant also said in the speech that they are “always willing to accept the supervision and suggestions of all European governments, customers, and partners” to prove themselves as a trustworthy partner.

Huawei will also open its transparency and cybersecurity center in Brussels next month, and by 2021, invest $50 million in the building of more OpenLabs to help European companies go digital.

(Source, Via)