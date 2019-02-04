Huawei’s chairman vows the company will “never do anything to harm any country”

Since the Huawei vs US government debacle snowballed into a transcontinental issue, the company has been making several efforts to whittle down the mistrust some government has for the use of its technology. Since the US commenced moves to discourage and in some cases ban the use of Huawei’s technology, a few other countries have followed suit such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand. Yet, Huawei isn’t giving up, repeatedly insisting that the allegations are unfounded.

Last month, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei granted an interview to the international press where he categorically stated that the company doesn’t spy for the Chinese government. He even insisted that the company will resist any attempt from the Chinese government to request for user data.

Another top executive of the Chinese company, Liang Hua who is Huawei’s chairman has added his voice on the issue. Mr Liang spoke recently to Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail where he stated that the company would “never do anything to harm any country, any organization or any individual.” Liang also added that “Technological divisions based on different ideologies or viewpoints would not be beneficial for humanity, nor for technological progress.” Further, Mr Liang denied that Huawei provides information to the Chinese government even though the company is required by domestic law to help the country in intelligence matters. Sharing user data might not be the only way that can be done and the company has even opened its doors for investigation. The good thing is, Huawei still remains an innovative company and its business continues to thrive in other markets apart from the US and a few others. Such that it is the second largest phone manufacturer in the world and expects to be number one by next year. It also is the largest global supplier of networking equipment.