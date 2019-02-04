Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus gets price cut in India ahead of Galaxy S10 launch

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone — Samsung Galaxy S10 at a launch event on 20th February. This time, the company will be launching three models in the series — Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10E (Lite).

Now, ahead of the launch of its new flagship lineup, the South Korean company has reduced the pricing of the Galaxy S9 Plus in India. All three models have received a price cut — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. While the 64GB storage variant now costs Rs. 57,900 ($808), the 128GB and 256GB storage models cost Rs. 61,900 ($864) and Rs. 65,900 ($920) respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus features 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display which supports QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The company says that the phone comes with a new kind of coating on the screen that delivers deeper blacks.

The device is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 octa-core processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU while some units are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset. However, both the models pack 6GB RAM.

One of the highlights of the smartphone is that it comes with improved camera experience to take on the likes of Apple’s iPhone X and Google Pixel 2. DxOMark, which tests and rates smartphone cameras, has placed Samsung Galaxy S9+ as the best camera ahead of both its rivals.

The Galaxy S9 Plus features a 12-megapixel primary rear camera and 12-megapixel secondary camera along with f/2.4-f/1.5 variable aperture, LED Flash, and 960fps super slo-mo support. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel auto-focus camera with wide-angle lens and f/1.7 aperture.

The phone is running Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with TouchWiz custom interface on top. The Galaxy S9 Plus is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging. Apart from the fingerprint reader, the phone also comes equipped with security features like improved KNOX and Intelligent Scan that combines Iris Scanner and face recognition.

As said, the company has scheduled Samsung ‘Unpacked’ launch event on 20th February where the company will be launching the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. The smartphones will also be showcased at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.