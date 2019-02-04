Black Shark Skywalker Snapdragon 855 phone launch could be very near

In April 2018, Xiaomi had introduced the Black Shark smartphone as its first gaming phone. There is a possibility that the Chinese manufacturer may introduce a new Black Shark gaming phone around the same time this year. Xiaomi’s Product Direct Wang Teng Thomas has confirmed on the existence of the device which indicates that its launch may not be far away.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun asked fans on Weibo to express their suggestions and expectations to the Black Shark crew. His Weibo posted reshared by Wang Teng Thomas in which he claimed that he had seen the new Black Shark gaming phone. The translated text of his Weibo post describes as the phone as “full of personality and very cool” which suggests that it could be well-designed phone that is fully loaded with exciting specs. He did not confirm on the name of the device.

After announcing the Black Shark gaming phone in April last year, Xiaomi had released the Black Shark Helo as its second gaming phone. Both phones are powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset, but the Helo smartphone is the world’s first phone to arrive with 10 GB of RAM. What could be the name of the next Black Shark gaming phone? It could be called the Black Shark Skywalker since a phone with the same moniker had appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform in the previous month.

The Black Shark Skywalker was spotted with Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie OS on the benchmarking site. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the smartphone had respectively scored 3494 and 11,149 points. The Black Shark Helo comes in 256 GB storage + 10 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB / 8 GB RAM variants. Hence, there is possibility that the upcoming Black Shark phone could be also available in 10 GB RAM edition

The Snapdragon 855 chipset will be powering the 5G Android phones this year. However, there will be some non-5G phones powered by the same chipset. Hence, there is no confirmation on whether the next Black Shark phone will support 5G connectivity. Also, the other specs of the phone are under the wraps.

