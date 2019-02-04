Nokia 6.2 (2019) concept video reveal realistic design with punch-hole display

HMD Global will be holding a media event on Feb. 24 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. There are couple of smartphones that the Finnish is rumored to announce such as Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia 6.2 (2019), Nokia 1 Plus and more. The Nokia 6.2 (2019) is expected to break cover as the first phone from the company with punch-hole display. A concept video of the Nokia 6.2 (2019) has been shared by Concept Creator based on the rumors surrounding it.

The video begins by showing the marvelous punch-hole display of the upcoming Nokia 6.2 (2019) smartphone. The front camera is placed under a small cutout at the top-left corner. This made it possible for the company to incorporate a notch-less display of the smartphone. The chin of the device is slightly thick, and it features the Nokia brand name.

The designer has shown the glass-bodied Nokia 6.2 (2019) in multiple color options. The back panel of the phone has a vertical camera module which includes two camera sensors and an LED flash. It is followed by a fingerprint reader. The brand name of the company is also present on the rear along with Android One logo at the bottom. The designer has done a remarkable in creating realistic renders of the upcoming Nokia 6.2 (2019).

The specifications of the Nokia 6.2 (2019) had leaked in the previous month. It was revealed that it would be arriving with a 6.2-inch display that will probably carry support for full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 632 chipset will be present under the hood of the device. The handset is expected to release in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM versions.

A pair of 16-megapixel ZEISS optics is expected to be present on the backside of the Nokia 6.2 (2019). It is also rumored to carry support for OZO Audio technology by the company. There is no information available on the internal storage and battery capacity of the Nokia 6.2 (2019). The smartphone is speculated to debut first in China and later on in other markets. As of this writing, there are no details available on the price tag of the phone.