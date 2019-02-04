Samsung Galaxy S10e official renders leaked with key specifications

Multiple leaks have revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S10 series will be featuring the Galaxy S10e entry-level smartphone along with Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones that will be packed with topnotch specs. According to WinFuture.de, the Galaxy S10e could be Samsung’s answer to Apple iPhone XR. In collaboration with popular tipster Roland Quandt, the publication had shared the press renders of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. Now the publication has shared leaked official renders of the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Renders

The Galaxy S10e renders show that it will be equipped with an Infinity-O display with punch-hole at the top-right corner like the Galaxy S10 smartphone. However, compared to the 6.1-inch display on the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10e is expected to arrive with a smaller display of 5.8 inches. Also, the S10 will be featuring a dual edge curved screen whereas the S10e will be featuring a flat display.

The Galaxy S10e features a glass panel on its rear. The renders show that it will be available in colors like Prism Black, White and Black. The handset is also expected to be available in other color options such as Canary Yellow and Blue.

The back panel of the phone features a dual camera setup. The fingerprint scanner is neither at the front nor on the rear of the smartphone. The Power button placed on the right edge of the device is said to be embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The handset does not seem to feature a dedicated button for accessing the Bixby assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Specifications and Price

The 5.8-inch display of the Galaxy S10e is expected to carry support for full HD+ resolution. Depending on the market, it may come with Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 chipset. The SoC of the phone will be supported by 6 GB of RAM.

For storage, the phone will be equipped with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB and microSD card slot. It will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS. It will be receiving power from a 3,100mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to release in Europe with a price tag of 749 euros (~$858).

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are expected to get announced through the upcoming Feb. 20 Unpacked event. It is speculated that the company will also unleash its first foldable phone at the same event.

