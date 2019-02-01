Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ official renders leaked to reveal design in full glory

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt has shared fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ color variants that are very likely to release in Europe. The new renders have revealed the Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Prism White editions of the Galaxy S10 duo.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Color Variants

The Midnight Black edition of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ has no color gradient and has a simple appeal. The Emerald Green has an aqua-like that is brighter on the top and appears darker towards the bottom. The Prism White has a mix of blue and purple hues with white undertone. Apart from these colors, the S10 and S10+ phones may come in a Blue variant, but it may not be released immediately.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Design

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are equipped with curved AMOLED Infinity-O panels on the front. The upper and lower bezels on both phones have been significantly reduced. The Galaxy S10+ has a small cutout for the front-facing camera on the top-right corner of the screen whereas the Galaxy S10+ has a wider pill-shaped cut for the selfie camera and a ToF sensor.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are going to be equipped with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The sides of the Galaxy S10 duo feature a Bixby button, a volume rocker, a power button, an external speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port.

The rear sides of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are almost identical since they are equipped with horizontally arranged triple camera sensors. Rumors have it that it will be featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. Alongside the triple camera sensors on both phones are the dual-tone LED flash and hear rate sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Specifications

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will respectively feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Infinity-O AMOLED displays that will produce quad HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 855 mobile platform will be seen in select markets like the U.S. and China. Europe and rest of the world markets are going to receive the Exynos 9820 chipset editions of the Galaxy S10 duo.

Both phones are expected to come with base models featuring 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage. The Android 9 Pie OS will come preinstalled on both devices. The S10 will have 3,300mAh battery whereas the S10+ will be blessed with a larger battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Price and Release Date

The Galaxy S10, S10+ and a lighter edition called Galaxy S10e will be announced on Feb. 20. Rumors have that these phones will be available in multiple markets from March 8. The Galaxy S10 is expected to arrive with a starting price of $799 and S10+ may begin at $899.

What’s your opinion on the refreshed design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.

(source)