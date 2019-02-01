Get Big Discounts On DOOGEE S80 And LeTV LeEco Le 2 X620 Smartphones On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Looking for a cost-effective smartphone that doesn’t compromise on quality? GeekBuying’s got your back!



As part of its recently kicked-off ‘2019 Spring Festival Sale’ promotion, the Chinese online store is doling out noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of mobile devices.

In order to keep the search process and simple and fast, all products included in the aforesaid promo have been split into different categories.

Each category including Fast Shipping 2-6 days Delivery, Flash Sale, Best Sellers, and Clearance are brimming with all sorts of mobile devices that you can buy without emptying your pocket.

We’ll be taking a gander at the discounts that you can avail on the coveted DOOGEE S80 and the equally well-received LeTV LeEco Le 2 X620 smartphones.

We’ll even show how you can get an extra discount on the two phones in just a bit.

DOOGEE S80 Smartphone

Launched in September last year, the S80 became an instant hit among adventure junkies who fancy staying in touch with their family and friends during the adventurous outdoor activities.

The S80 boasts an impressive array of features that make it an irresistible walkie-talkie rugged phone. It sports a 5.99-inch capacitive display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160×1080 pixels.

Moreover, it is powered by MTK Helio P23 64bit Octa-core 64-bit 2.5GHz processor and it packs an ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHz GPU, under the hood.

This dual-SIM phone ships with 6GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage capacity. On the optics front, it houses 12.0MP+5.0MP rear cameras and a 16.0MP selfie shooter for you to capture those memorable moments.

In a bid to make the S80 available to thrill seekers that are living on a tight budget, DOOGEE has teamed up with GeekBuying and is now offering the handset at a lowered price of just $399.99.

This 11 percent discount is valid for the black color version of the S80 that usually sells for $446.99.

You can go for the orange-tinted version of the phone if you are willing to shell out $399.99. Note that this is a 9 percent drop in this color version’s original asking price of $439.99.

Aside from taking advantage of the discount, you can use coupon code GIZ_FTPKRHXU and get an extra $30 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can reduce the phone’s retail price to only $369.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon. You can click here to visit the promotion page and grab the discount before it ends.

LeTV LeEco Le 2 X620 Smartphone

Even over two years after its release, the LeEco Le 2 X620 hasn’t stopped garnering popularity among smartphone lovers.

The phone’s undying demand can be attributed to its top-end specifications and features. On the downside, this LeEco-branded phone doesn’t come cheap.

If you have restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the feature-laden LeTV LeEco Le 2 X620 smartphone without spending a lot of money, now’s the time.

In collaboration with GeekBuying, the Chinese handset maker LeEco is now offering the LeTV LeEco Le 2 X620 smartphone at a considerably lowered price.



The 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM force gold-tinted variant of the LeEco Le 2 X620 usually carries a $259.99 price tag, but you can now buy it for a reduced price of just $109.99 on GeekBuying.

You can even extend this 58 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_CMLRJTNV during the check out process.

The above-mentioned coupon helps you save $10 more by bringing the already lowered asking price of the LeEco Le 2 X620 smartphone further down to just $99.99.

You can head straight to this link to check out the full specification of the LeTV LeEco Le 2 X620 smartphone and avail the discount before the promo wraps up!