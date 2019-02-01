Pre-Order Huawei Honor Note 10 Smartphone At A Lowered Price Of Just $569.99 On Banggood

If you fancy watching your favorite series and playing popular games on a big screen mobile device without emptying your pocket, you might want to take a gander at the Huawei Honor Note 10 GPU Turbo smartphone.



Bezels that encompass the display of mobile devices are getting smaller every year. As a result, newfangled smartphones are now getting bigger and better screens despite retaining their sizes.

While most handset manufacturers have decided to jump on the 6-inch flagship bandwagon, other tech behemoths are bent on taking smartphone screen sizes to a whole new level.

In a bid to outdo the rest of the big-screen mobile phones available in the market, Huawei’s popular sub-brand Honor unveiled the update to its well-received Note series smartphone, dubbed the Honor Note 10 last year.

Aside from being loaded with an impressive array of features, the key highlight of the Honor Note 10 is that it comes with GPU Turbo.

While you’d normally expect a top-branded phone that offers comparable features to cost a bomb, it might interest you to know that the Huawei Honor Note 10 GPU Turbo has gone up for pre-order carrying a reduced price tag on Banggood.

The Huawei Honor Note 10 would usually set you back a pretty penny, but you can pre-order it at a considerably lowered price of just $569.99 on the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck.

This is a noteworthy 31 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $916.97.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Honor Note 10 sports a mammoth 6.95 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a high resolution of 2220×1080 pixels and a pixel density of 355PPI.

Under the hood, the phone packs a powerful HUAWEI Kirin 970 Octa-core processor, coupled with a highly competent Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

The phone will ship with 8GB of RAM and offer a hearty 128GB of expandable onboard storage capacity (up to 256GB), giving you have ample space for saving your favorite content.

On the optics front, the Huawei Honor Note 10 houses a 20.0MP + 16.0MP dual-camera setup with a ƒ/1.8 aperture on the back. Up front, there’s a 13.0MP selfie shooter with ƒ/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery. It also features useful sensors like the Gravity-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Light Sensor, and Gyroscope.

You can head straight to this link to check out the full specification of the Huawei Honor Note 10 smartphone and grab the discount before the promo comes to an end.