Vivo V15 Pro live shot leaks stunning gradient design, triple camera setup

Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro are rumored to get announced through Vivo India’s launch event that will be held on Feb. 20. Leaks that have surfaced in the past few days have revealed that the design and key specs of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. Compared to the predecessor Vivo V11 Pro smartphone, the upcoming V15 Pro appears to be a huge upgrade in terms of specifications and design. Today, an Indian publication has shared a leaked live shot of the backside of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. The image reveals that the handset will be sporting a premium gradient color design.

As it can be seen in the below image, the Vivo V15 Pro features an irresistible gradient colored glass rear. The upper half of the back panel of the device is in black whereas a red-colored checkered design is present in the remaining half. The leaked poster of the phone that had appeared in the previous week had revealed that it would be also available in a marvelous blue color. There is no fingerprint scanner on the rear shell of the V15 Pro because it will be arriving with an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Vivo V11 Pro phone.

Previous reports have revealed that the Vivo V15 Pro would be featuring a notch-less S-AMOLED display that will offer a very high screen-to-body ratio. The exact size of its display is not known yet. The Snapdragon 675 SoC will be powering the smartphone along with 6 GB of RAM. For storage, the V15 Pro will provide users with a large storage space of 128 GB.

The other attractive feature of the Vivo V15 Pro is that it comes equipped with a pop-up selfie camera of 32-megapixel. The triple camera module fitted on its rear includes 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. There is no information on the battery capacity of the V15 Pro. The handset is likely to carry support for rapid charging technology.

It is speculated that the Vivo V15 Pro will be available on pre-orders starting from Feb. 15. Rumors are rife that it will be debuting in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,000 (~$350) and Rs. 30,000 (~$420).

