Coolpad Cool 3 with waterdrop notch and Android Pie to launch in India tomorrow

Coolpad, the China-based smartphone manufacturer, which had launched three new smartphones in the Indian market a couple of years ago, is now all set to launch its new smartphone tomorrow in India, dubbed Coolpad Cool 3.

The smartphone will feature a dewdrop notch and come with a glossy back panel. It will be available for purchase in a slew of color options. Launching tomorrow, i.e. 5th February, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 6,000, which roughly converts to $84.

Currently, the phone is confirmed to run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The media invite for the launch event of the smartphone also reveals that the phone will come with a dewdrop/waterdrop notch on top of the display.

The teaser of the device hints the phone could feature a sleek design with minimum bezels. There’s a possibility that the smartphone could come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 2.5D curved tempered glass protection.

On the back side, the phone is expected to feature a vertical dual camera setup along with an LED flash stacked between the two sensors. The phone’s front-facing camera will also be supporting the Face Unlock feature.

While it’s not yet confirmed if the phone will be powered by the MediaTek or Qualcomm chipset, we expect the smartphone to come with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The phone will also support microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity. As for the connectivity, it supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and a micro-USB port.

At the price point of around Rs. 6,000, the smartphone will be competing against the likes of Redmi 6 and Realme C1. It will be interesting to see how the device performs against the established brands like Xiaomi and Realme.