Blackview MAX 1 with built-in projector to be available for pre-order on March 1

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Beam? It was a smartphone released in 2012 with a built-in projector. More phones with built-in projectors have been launched after then. The Moto Z series even have a projector Mod. Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem as if that category of smartphones is done as Blackview is scheduled to launch its MAX 1 with a built-in projector next month.

First its specs. The Blackview MAX 1 packs a 6-inch 2160 x 1080 AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone has 16MP dual front cameras and a single 16MP Sony IMX298 rear camera. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The MAX 1 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and pack a 4680mAh battery with support for 12V 2A fast-charging. The battery is said to provide up to 4.5 hours of projection time.

Now to the projector. Blackview says the phone’s projector is based on Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology which uses laser point scanning technology for sharp and clear images. The projector’s lamp is positioned at the top of the device where you will usually find the IR blaster on a number of phones.

The projector has automatic focusing technology and takes just a second to adjust clarity. Blackview says it can project a 70-inch screen from a distance of 2 meters or a 200-inch screen from a distance of 3 meters but they also accept that its brightness isn’t as great as that of full-sized projectors based on the size. They recommend using it in a dim environment for best quality.

The Blackview MAX 1 will ship with a steel tripod for holding the phone when using it as a projector. It will also come with a mini subwoofer with support for 360° stereo surround sound.

The phone will go into mass production on February 20. First pre-sale is scheduled for March 1 and delivery will begin the middle of March. Blackview says the first 1000 pre-orders will get 43% off. If you are interested, you can head to their official website to register to get notified when pre-orders begin.