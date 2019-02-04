Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos 9820 variant’s Geekbench scores outperforms its Snapdragon 855 edition

In January, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset was spotted on Geekbench. Today, the Exynos 9820 CPU edition of the Galaxy S10+ has surfaced on the same benchmarking platform. The benchmark scores of the Exynos 9820 suggests that its performance will be on par performance with the S10+’s SD855 variant.

The above shown screenshot reveals that the Galaxy S10+ with model number SM-G975 has appeared on Geekbench with the 8nm Exynos 9820 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie OS. It has respectively scored 4472 and 10387 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests.

Below shown screenshot belongs to the Snapdragon 855 edition of the Galaxy S10+ from the previous month. It shows that the smartphone has scored 3413 in single-core and 10,256 in multi-core tests of Geekbench. A comparison of both CPU variants that the Exynos model has managed to deliver slightly better performance than SD855.

It is likely that the Snapdragon 855 edition of the Galaxy S10+ will be released in limited markets like the U.S., Canada, China and few other markets. The rest of the world is expected to receive the Exynos 9820 variant of the S10+.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Specifications and Price

Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy S10+ will be featuring a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display with a pill shaped cutout at its top-right corner for the dual selfie camera setup. The dual edge curved screen of the S10+ will carry support for quad HD+ resolution.

The glass rear of the Galaxy S10+ features of the triple camera that may include 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel sensors. It will be running on Android 9 Pie OS. It is expected to draw power from a 4,000mAh battery.

In Europe, the base model of the Galaxy S10+ will include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage whereas its higher edition will arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. These variants are rumored to respectively arrive in Netherlands with a price tag of 999 euros (~$1,145) and 1,249 euros (~$1,429). It will be available in colors like Black, White, Green and Blue.

The highest configuration model of the Galaxy S10 will be featuring 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors. It could be priced at 1,499 euros (~$1,720).

