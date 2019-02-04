Xiaomi’s Mi 8 Explorer Edition may eventually get a global release

More than six months after its release, Xiaomi may eventually launch the Mi 8 Explorer Edition outside China according to a new finding.

The Mi 8 Explorer is the top of the line of the Mi 8 series. Along with having an in-display fingerprint scanner, it also has 3D face unlock which is more advanced and secure than the infrared Face Unlock on the Mi 8 Pro. The phone also has a see-through back that allows you to see a printed version of its internals.

An XDA developer by the name “yshalsager” found the codename of an unannounced Xiaomi device. The codename is “ursa-global”. If you remember, “Ursa” is the codename for a device thought to be the Mi 7 Plus but which later launched as the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The developer also found the marketing name of the device in Chinese (小米手机8透明探索版 国际版). Throw that into Google translate and you get this “Millet phone 8 transparent exploration version International Edition”. It is clear this means the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is getting a global launch.

There is no info on when it will launch and the markets getting the phone. However, we won’t be surprised if Xiaomi brings it to MWC 2019.

What do you think of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition going global? No need for it or better late than never?

