Vivo V15 to launch alongside Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro has been the one stealing the spotlight but a new photo shows that it will be launching alongside the non-pro model – the Vivo V15.

A picture shared on Twitter by @MAHESHTELECOM shows a poster of the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro. However, the poster states that only the Pro will have a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

The Vivo V15 Pro will have a Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 675 processor. The specs of the V15 are still unknown but it will definitely not be as feature-packed as the Pro model and should have a lower price tag.

