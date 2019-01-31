Vivo V15 Pro leaked promotional poster gives us a glimpse of the device

Vivo India recently sent out invites to a February 20 product launch where the company is expected to unveil the V15 Pro. The Vivo V15 Pro is expected to feature a pop-up camera and an innovative design style that would see the device come in almost bezel-less. An official-looking promotional poster has now leaked online showing the phone from all angles.

The poster captures both the front and rear aspects of the device and of particular interest is the popup front camera on top of the display just like that of the Vivo Nex. The front design looks like the Vivo Nex, just that the V15 Pro will be cheaper.

The rear design includes a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup with the LED flash embedded in between the first two sensors. There is no rear fingerprint sensor which means the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Another thing we can pick up from the renders is that the device will have an ultra-slim frame.

For specs, the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to pack a Snapdragon 710 chipset but there is no concrete evidence available on it yet. Pre-booking in India is expected to on February 15 btu the exact price is yet to be announced. The Vivo V15 Pro is expected to arrive in India within Rs. 25,000 (~$350) and Rs. 30,000 (~$420).