Four Qualcomm infringement suits against Apple dismissed by German court

US chipmaker Qualcomm and smartphone giant Apple have been locked in several court cases for a couple of years now and there is no likelihood it will end soon. One of the court cases before a regional court in Munich, Germany has been struck out. The patent infringement suit relates to patents bothering on search capabilities on the iPhone as well as four other search-related patent suits that are awaiting the court’s disposition.

The same court had last month issued a ruling against Apple which effectively prevents the company from selling the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the country. But this time around, the court thinks otherwise. In one of the multiple court cases, a regional court in Mannheim earlier this month threw out another patent infringement suit filed by Qualcomm against Apple describing it as “groundless”.

Qualcomm is seeking for a fine from the court against Apple for not fully complying with the German sales ban. The chip maker made reference to a press release by Apple following the ban, stating that the affected iPhone models would still be available from other retailers despite the ban. Obviously, there is no end in sight for this two gladiators.

