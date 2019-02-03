ASUS Beta Power User Program brings Android Pie beta to the ZenFone Max Pro M2

ASUS has launched its own beta program called the Beta Power User Program for users to run a beta version of its software. The program has been opened for owners of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and allows them to run a beta version of Android Pie.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 launched in December but ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It also launched with October’s security patch. An update it received a few weeks later brought software improvements and November’s security patch.

Now, owners of the phone who can’t wait for the official Android Pie update can run a beta version by signing up for the beta program. However, there are some things you need to know before joining the program.

ASUS says it will not provide a downgrade service for beta power users. So if you update to a new version of the beta software and run into issues, you can’t roll back to an older version. The only solution is to opt out of the beta program. Also, as this is a beta software program, expect bugs and stability issues.

Below are the requirements for joining the program:

Owning a ZenFone Max Pro M2 is crucial

Willing to provide information including IMEI, Serial Number (SN), Current Firmware for the beta test setting

Be familiar with the Android operating system

Be able to read and provide feedback in English

If you meet the conditions, head here to enroll for the program.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a 6.26-inch FHD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor and comes in 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM variants with 32GB or 64GB of storage.

READ MORE: ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie beta

The phone has a 13MP f/2.0 selfie camera and a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup on its rear. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back too. One of the phone’s selling point is its 5,000mAh battery which should last more than a day.

(Source)