Realme U1 gets permanent price cut, now INR 10,999 (~$154)

The Realme U1 launched a few months ago as the first Helio P70 smartphone. It had a starting price of INR 11,999 (~$168). Nearly two months since after its first sale, Realme has announced a permanent price cut for the device.

The Realme U1 will now sell for INR 10,999 for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of storage. The 4GB RAM variant which has double the storage and was originally sold for INR 14,999 (~$210) will now sell for INR 13,499 (~$189).

You can grab the 3GB RAM variant at the new price on Amazon India right now but the 4GB RAM version doesn’t seem to be available. Nevertheless, Realme says the price also applies offline. So check retail stores around you if you plan to get one.

The Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. On its back is a 13MP + 2MP dual camera combo while a 25MP f/2.0 camera sits in front for selfies.

The phone has dual SIM support with a dedicated MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. It packs a 3,500mAh battery and also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme U1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but should get updated to Android Pie later this year.

