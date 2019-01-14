Redmi 7 price range between 700 to 800 Yuan (under ~$120), confirms Xiaomi CEO

Redmi has recently launched the feature-rich Redmi Note 7 smartphone with amazing starting price of 999 Yuan (~$147). In the coming month, Redmi will be announcing the Redmi Note 7 Pro handset. The Chinese manufacturer is also expected to announce the Redmi 7 series in the near future. Yesterday, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the existence of the Redmi 7 series to Redmi fans by revealing it that it will be priced between 700 Yuan (~$103) and 800 Yuan (~$118).

Jun has only shared the pricing of the upcoming Redmi 7 series. There is no official information available on the specifications of the phone. It is yet to be confirmed whether the company will be releasing three phone such as Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro as the respective successor for Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro handsets.

The pricing information shared by Jun confirms that the Redmi phones will continue to carry attractive specs and cost-effective pricing. In the previous week, the Xiaomi CEO had confirmed that the company is working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship that will carry a price tag of 2,500 Yuan (~$369).

The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage editions of the Redmi Note 7 are respectively priced at 999 Yuan (~$147), 1,199 Yuan (~$177) and 1,399 Yuan (~$207).

There is no information available on pricing of the Redmi Note 7 Pro handset. It is expected to debut after the Spring Festival in China. The only major change arriving on the Note 7 Pro when compared to the regular Note 7 is that its 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 will be replaced by the more powerful 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

Through a separate Weibo post, Jun has confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 which is the first glass-bodied Redmi phone is equipped with Corning Glass 5 panels on its front and rear. He added that double-sided Gorilla Glass 5 enabled Note 7 is worthy of its “Little King Kong” nickname.

In the previous week, Redmi had released the above video to show that how strong the Gorilla Glass 5 panel of the Redmi Note 7 is. The Snapdragon 660 chipset powered phone features a 6.3-inch waterdrop notch enabled full HD+ display. For photography, it features 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup and 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It is packed with 4,000mAh that supports Quick Charge 4 through USB-C.