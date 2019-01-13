Xiaomi to bring Android Pie to the Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro and more, opens beta registrations

Last month, we saw variants of the Redmi Note 5/Redmi Note 5 Pro running Android Pie on Geekbench. Xiaomi has now confirmed that it is indeed bringing Android Pie to the phone and some other models too.

According to a post on the official MIUI forum, Xiaomi is recruiting beta testers for Android Pie for the Redmi Note 5, Mi 6X, Redmi S2, and Redmi 6 Pro. Apart from the Redmi Note 5, the other three phones launched with Android Oreo out of the box, so they should at least get one major OS upgrade. The Redmi Note 5 launched with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box and already got an update to Android Oreo, so the fact that it is getting Android Pie is a big deal.

The above models are the Chinese models but the Android Pie update should eventually roll out to the Redmi S2 which is known as the Redmi Y2 in India and the Redmi Note 5 which is sold as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Mi 6X and the Redmi 6 Pro already run Android Pie outside China since they are the Android One phones the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite respectively.

If you want to join the beta program, head here and follow the instructions on the page. There is no date for when the stable update will be available but it should arrive later this quarter.

