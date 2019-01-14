Pre-Order Bakeey EX17S Smart Watch For Just $19.99 On Banggood

The market is rife with steeply-priced sports smartwatches that boast exceptional features, but if you are looking for a cost-effective, yet feature-laden smartwatch, the Bakeey EX17s might just fill the bill.

Striking a perfect balance between science and technology, the EX17s draws its juices from a robust 610mAh, CR2450 (Japan Maxell) battery that offers a standby time of about 12 months under normal use and 18 months standby under energy-saving mode. It sports a 1.22-inch FSTN full angle display so that the wearer can easily read the data even in sunlight.

Furthermore, the Bakeey EX17s is waterproof up to 5ATM so you can wear it while swimming, diving and surfing without worrying about damaging the watch. On top of that, it comes with a 24 hours real-time sports monitoring that records step counts, burned calories and walking mileage.

In addition to that, the EX17s features a slew of other useful functions including an alarm, stopwatch, and date. Moreover, it supports social media platforms like WeChat, WW, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype and has timely bell vibration reminders for missed calls and SMS to ensure you do not end up missing an important call or text message.

The Bakeey EX17s allows you to capture memorable moments thanks to its one-touch remote photography feature. The shutter function has been extended to smartwatches to enable photography within a range of 10 meters.

The EX17s is a sturdy smartwatch that features a case and strap made of high wear-resistant TPU material. Moreover, its buckle is made from 316L stainless steel. The device’s dimensions are 58x50x14mm and it weighs in at just 62g.

While we would normally expect a top-branded smartwatch offering comparable features to carry a steep price tag, the Bakeey EX17S has now gone up for pre-order bearing a considerably lowered price of just $19.99 on Banggood. This is a whopping 71 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $69.99.

You can choose between black, blue and wine red color versions. If you are interested in checking out more details about the Bakeey EX17S smartwatch and taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.