Buy ALLDOCUBE Cube M8 4G LTE Phablet For Only $145.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

If you are looking for a 4G LTE-enabled phablet that doesn’t cost a bomb, the ALLDOCUBE Cube M8 might just fill the bill.

The M8 is a powerful phablet that packs an MTK6797X, Deca Core, up to 2.6GHz processor along with a highly competent Mali-T880 graphics processing unit, under the hood. It ships with 3GB of RAM and offers a hearty 32GB of onboard storage so that you can play your favorite games, run video and photo editing apps, and browse the internet without any sort of interruption.

The ALLDOCUBE Cube M8 sports an extra large 8 inch IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution that breathes new life into your videos and photos. The dual-SIM phablet is as slim as 8.4mm and weighs in at just 345g so that you can carry it everywhere you go without breaking a sweat.

On the photography front, the Cube M8 houses a 5.0-megapixel rear-mounted camera and a 2.0-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video chatting. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a 5500mAh Li-ion battery that lasts longer 20 percent longer than other 8-inch range of phablets available in the market today.

While the aforesaid features justify the $207.99 price tag the ALLDOCUBE Cube M8 usually carries, you can now get your hands on this feature-laden phablet for a considerably lowered price of just $150.99 on GeekBuying. You can even extend this 27 percent discount by using coupon code GIZ_LQJDACZE at checkout.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $10 off by bringing the already lowered selling price of the phablet further down to just $145.99 before you place your order. Regrettably, this promo is slated to end in just three days.

You can follow this link to grab the discount before the promo ends. Note that the coupon is also likely to expire soon.