Xiaomi launches the affordable Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India for $42

Chinese innovative tech giant Xiaomi recently teased the impending launch of a new sports sneakers in India. The product has now been oficially unveiled and it is dubbed Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2. The product was actually first launched in China around June last year priced at 199 yuan(~$31). This time around it carries a 2999 Ruppees ($42) price tag and is presently on crowdfunding on Mi.com.

The product is the second-gen model of the Mijia Smart Sneakers which was first launched in China in 2017. The only modifiction with this Indian version is tha it is available for men only whereas there are sizes and clolor options for females in the China version. It is possible the company will release more variants late on. The Mi Men’s Sports shoes is manufactured using the Uni-Moulding process which ensures 5 different layers and types of materials are fused into a single mould. Each of the layers is separated using a thin polyurethane film pressed and bonded. Because the components are pressed together with the mould, the appearance of the components will appear to be cleaner than the ordinnary manual glue combination, and the probability of the glue opening up s also highly reduced. The new uni-Moulding process also provides even better stability and support to the feet. In addition, the midsole is crafted using the INFUSE material by the popular company Dow Chemical (DuPont). This material can greatly increase the resiliency of the midsole and is more comfortable and less deformable than ordinary EVA.