OnePlus attending MWC 2019, sends invite for closed-door event

OnePlus is attending MWC this year! Yes, we are surprised too. The manufacturer has begun sending out invites for a closed-door event.

The invite doesn’t reveal any detail but has the tagline “Reimagine the future with OnePlus” which is pretty vague. There are speculations OnePlus will showcase some of its upcoming devices and services at the invite-only event.

The Chinese manufacturer is working on a number of products such as the OnePlus 7 which will likely have a slider design; a 5G phone; and a smart TV. There is a possibility all or one of these will make an appearance at the event before they get announced.

OnePlus will also use the event to get early opinions on what it is working on. So whatever product that is shown at the event may not be what we will get when it finally launches.

The invite says the event will take place at Ultramarinos, a restaurant and bar in the city of Barcelona. However, no date was mentioned.

