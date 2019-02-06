Galaxy S10e live photos gives a closer look at its Infinity-O display

The Galaxy S10e (not S10E) will be the cheapest of the upcoming Galaxy S10 series. Some have referred to it as Samsung’s answer to the iPhone Xr. Even though it is yet to be announced, a fair number of people like this variant because it has a flat display and not a curved one. Today, photos of the S10e have leaked that provide a closer look at the device.

The Galaxy S10e has an Infinity-O display with a hole in the top right corner for the camera. One of the photos show a ruler close to the hole and its diameter roughly measures 0.5 cm (5 mm) which is pretty big.

Against white backgrounds, the hole stares right back at you but it appears Samsung is being clever with the marketing. The lockscreen wallpaper shown in one of the photos is black at the corner where the punch hole camera is and it does a great job at hiding it.

The Galaxy S10e not only has a smaller 5.8-inch flat display, but it also has a side-mounted fingerprint. None of the live images show the sensor but Roland Quandt of Winfuture.de has released another press render that shows the scanner which is embedded in the power button. The power button is positioned a higher than normal which will be uncomfortable for a lot of users.

The Galaxy S10e will launch alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus on February 20.

