Sony’s“CinemaWide” display trademarked; Xperia XZ4 likely to feature it

Sony will be holding its press event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech exhibition in Barcelona, Spain to announce its new smartphones including the Xperia XZ4 flagship phone. Recent rumors have revealed that the Xperia XZ4 will be equipped with a very tall aspect ratio display of 21:9. Lets Go Digital has come across Sony’s new “CinemaWide” name trademark. It suggests that the Japanese firm may call the 21:9 aspect ratio screen of the Xperia XZ4 as CinemaWide display.

On Feb. 4, Sony filed a trademark for “CinemaWide” moniker with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). It has been classified as Class 9 which has been described as “smartphones, tablets, displays, application software for smartphones, image processing apparatus, exposed cinematographic films.” The CinemaWide name sounds more suitable for a tall aspect ratio display. Rumors have it that the Xperia XZ4 will be equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED HDR display that will deliver quad HD+ resolution of 3660 x 1440 pixels.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It may come with an internal storage of 128 GB. A recent leak had revealed that there is an advanced edition of the Xperia XZ4 heading to China that is rumored to feature 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage.

The Xperia XZ4 is rumored to arrive as the first flagship phone from Sony with triple rear cameras. There is no concrete information available on the configurations of the triple camera sensors of the XZ4. However, rumors it may feature a primary lens of 52-megapixel.

Apart from debuting the Xperia XZ4, the Japanese firm is also rumored to announce the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3.

