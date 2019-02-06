Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone 3D renders get updated based on latest official teaser

Tech blog LetsGoDigital first shared 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone to reveal what the device may look like in reality. While the renders may not represent the exact design the device will pack, they give us an idea of what to expect. A fresh set of renders have not been posted online. The renders are said to be based on the leaked official video ad which gave us our first glimpse of the supposed Galaxy F foldable phone.

The most visible change from the first 3D renders posted is the hinge which folds flat and isn’t segmented like the Microsoft Surface Book hinge. The device carries an amazingly thin build. This may be due to the new polarizer filter which Samsung talked about at its developer conference. The polarizer filter is 45% thinner. In addition, the bezels seem to have been slimmed down as well.

Read Also: Samsung’s first foldable smartphone could be called Samsung Galaxy Fold

Specs wise, the Galaxy F foldable phone is expected to pack a 7.3-inch display with a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152pixels. The screen can fold in half to give a 4.58-inch screen outwardly. The device is also said to pack two batteries. The device may likely pack a triple camera setup at the rear but that isn’t captured since the renders didn’t feature the back. However, the absence of a front camera on the device means the rear camera will double as the selfie camera. The foldable phone is expected to be unveiled on February 20 during the Galaxy S10 launch.

(source)