Realme 3 and Realme A1 may launch soon in India

Realme 3 is expected to debut in the first quarter of this year. Recent reports have revealed that the model number RMX1821 belongs to the Realme 3 smartphone. Fresh information reveals that there is another RMX1825 smartphone in works. It is speculated that this phone may debut alongside the Realme 3. The rumor mill has been already talking about the Realme A1 since the past few months. Hence, it is being speculated that the RMX1825 could be the Realme A1.

Realme C3

As of this writing, there is no concrete information available on the specifications of the Realme 3 handset. The Realme 2 came with a wider notch. Hence, it is likely that the company may reduce the notch on the Realme 3. Probably, it could be equipped with a waterdrop-style notched display.

Realme A1 Rumors

As far as the Realme A1 smartphone is concerned, it is rumored to be positioned between Realme U1 and Realme 2. The following render and specifications of the alleged Realme A1 had surfaced in December. The leak had revealed that the smartphone would be equipped with 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and it will be coming in 2 GB and 3 GB RAM options. The handset may feature 32 GB of internal storage and carry support for external storage. It may draw power from a 4,200mh battery. For photography, it may feature 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The alleged Realme A1 could be loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Realme has recently released Realme C1 (2019) entry-level smartphone. it is a newer version of the Realme C1 smartphone that was announced in the previous year. The Realme C1 (2019) carries the same specifications as the last year’s model, but it features new variants. The 32 GB storage + 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM variants of the Realme C1 are respectively priced at 7,499 and Rs. 8,499 in India. The handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display, Snapdragon 450, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera, 5-megapixel front camera and 4,230mAh battery.

(source)