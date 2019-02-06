OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India for Rs. 16,990 (~$223)

OPPO K1 is the newest smartphone to go official in India. It is the very same phone that was announced in China in October last year. The USP of the smartphone is that it is a mid-range phone that comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has landed in India with a starting price of Rs. 16,990.

OPPO K1 Specifications and Features

The Oppo K1 features a metallic frame sandwiched between the front and rear glass. The phone features an AMOLED screen of 6.4 inches. The waterdrop notch present on it allows it to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and it carries support for full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. OPPO has an integrated the display of the phone with fingerprint sensor which can authenticate and unlock it in just 0.41 seconds.

The ColorOS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS is available on the device. The device features an internal storage of 64. There is no support for microSD card on the phone.

In terms of photography, the OPPO K1 is fitted with a 25-megapixel selfie camera which resides in the small notch at the front and it is equipped with a rear-mounted dual camera module. The latter features a primary sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has been optimized to capture beautified selfie shots whereas the rear-mounted dual cameras come with features like LED flash, HDR, PDAF, portrait mode and professional mode. The front camera also supports face unlock.

The Snapdragon 660 powers the OPPO K1 with 4 GB of RAM. It features a 3,600mAh battery which lacks support for fast charging. The bundled charger supports 10W charging. It comes with connectivity features like dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0, USB OTG and 3.5mm headphone slot.

OPPO K1 Price and Availability

OPPO has partnered with Flipkart to exclusively sell the OPPO K1 smartphone. It has Flipkart will start with the sales of the smartphone from Feb. 12. It will be in two attractive color gradient editions such as Piano Black and Astral Blue. Flipkart is offering launch offers such as no cost EMI, 90 percent Buy Back, Complete Mobile Protection plan for the buyers of OPPO K1

OPPO has debut the OPPO K1 just ahead of the Redmi Note 7’s launch. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch for the Note 7 which comes with some similar features like notched display, Snapdragon 660 and 4 GB of RAM. The Redmi Note series are highly popular in India. It remains to be seen whether the in-display fingerprint scanner enabled OPPO K1 will be able to disturb the sales of the Note 7.