Samsung Galaxy 10 pre-orders to begin on February 21

Samsung will be holding the Unpacked 2019 event on Feb. 20 to announce the Galaxy S10 series. Some rumors have claimed that the pre-orders of the Galaxy S10 will begin few days after the launch. However, a leaked image that has surfaced on Twitter reveals that the pre-orders of the smartphone will begin on Feb. 21.

Galaxy S10 Pre-orders

The below image shows that the Galaxy S10 will be debuting in Indonesia through an Unpacked event on Feb. 21. The pre-orders of the smartphone will begin on Feb. 22 in the country. Considering the fact that the phone is debuting on Feb. 20 in the West, it appears that its pre-orders will begin on Feb. 21. The Galaxy S10 series includes three smartphone such as Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. It appears the pre-orders of all three phones may begin on the same day.

Previous reports have claimed that Samsung will begin with the actual sales of the Galaxy S10 series from March 8. The above image has a website link GalaxyLaunchPack.com. As of this writing, the site features a countdown and a teaser video.

Galaxy S10 Series Features and Price

The Galaxy S10 models will be debuting as the 10th anniversary S-series phones from the company. These phones will be packed with some topnotch specs like punch-hole AMOLED screens with highly accurate in-display fingerprint scanner, flagship chipsets like Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820, up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of storage, powerful triple rear cameras, bigger batteries with reverse charging support, advanced wireless charging, latest Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11ax) technology. There will be advanced Galaxy S10+ model that will sport a ceramic body and come equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The Galaxy S10e entry-level model in the series will feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage. It is expected to be priced at 779 euros (~$889) in Italy. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage of the Galaxy S10 are expected to be available with 929 euros (~$1,059) and 1,179 euros (~$1,349), respectively in Italy. The Galaxy S10+ models featuring 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB of RAM + 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage could be respectively priced at 1,049 euros (~$1,199), 1,299 euros (~$1,479) and 1,599 euros (~$1,819) in the same country.

